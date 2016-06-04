It's been a tried-and-true excuse since P.E. class: "I can't work out — I have my period." It's one thing if you used it to dodge the mile-run, but if you used it when you really felt crummy, there might be a simple solution for you. A new survey suggests women don't like working out when a tampon is involved.
Feminine hygiene product company Intimina surveyed over 1,500 women between 20 and 34 in honor of Menstrual Hygiene Awareness Day last month. 42% of respondents said using a menstrual cup (as opposed to a tampon) would make them more likely to work out during their period. Intimina (which, for the record, sells menstrual cups) also found that menstrual cups made 78% of women feel more comfortable and 84% feel more confident. When you're running the risk of leaking onto your yoga mat, confidence certainly is key.
You're probably well aware of the other benefits that menstrual cups offer — they're reusable, they save you money, and they produce less waste. If you've been on the fence and don't feel comfortable working out while using a tampon, this might be the final nudge you need to try out a cup. But, if you're totally fine with hitting the gym with your trusty sport tampon, more power to you.
