A Definitive Ranking Of Mary-Kate & Ashley Movies

Next week, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen turn 30. For the first 18 years of their lives, they were entertainment-making machines. By the time they were able to vote, they had starred in more than a dozen direct-to-video movies, acted in eight seasons of Full House, and even voiced their own animated series.
Looking back at the library of Olsen movies that were the jewel of any pre-teen's video collection, some stand out more than others. Sure, Passport to Paris might have been what (even subconsciously) convinced you to do your semester abroad in France, but your entire middle school wardrobe was influenced by Billboard Dad. So, we've ranked each Olsen twin movie, from the notable to the totally forgettable (does anyone remember The Challenge?).
Full disclosure: Films the twins merely appeared in, like Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle and The Little Rascals were not considered, nor were video series You're Invited or The Adventures Of... The mark the Olsens left on Hollywood is vast and cannot be contained in a single list.