The Top 10 Contenders For This Year's Song Of The Summer

Which song will rule the summer? If Spotify's predictions are correct, it just might be Ariana Grande's "Into You."
Today, Spotify released a list of songs that the service predicts will be the soundtrack to your summer. The three songs that topped the list were Ariana Grande’s "Into You," "One Dance" by Drake (ft. Wizkid and Kyla), and Justin Timberlake’s "Can't Stop the Feeling!"
"It’s always fun to make predictions, and every summer we notice there’s a song that our listeners stream way more than others," Spotify trends expert Shanon Cook told Refinery29. "We also have access to data that sometimes points to a song’s future success."
Using trend experts and data analysis, Spotify was able to track the most streamed songs with the highest buzz on social media. The end result is a list of 10 summer hits, including the likes of Drake, Desiigner, and The Chainsmokers. You can listen to the full playlist here.
But only one song can rule them all. When asked which track Spotify thinks will top the charts until Labor Day, Cook told R29, "Ariana Grande is immensely popular with our listeners, and her song 'Into You' is really starting to build, so we think it has a good shot of coming out ahead."
At the end of the day, though, the song of summer is determined by you.
So, which song do you think will be the biggest hit this summer? Vote in the poll below to boost your favorite tune into the top spot!
