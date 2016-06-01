Enter the viral #MyDepressionLooksLike hashtag, which thousands of users have been using to share stories about their own struggles.
Though the hashtag first appeared on Twitter months ago, it gained traction again over the past week when several users encouraged their followers to tweet the hashtag and share their own stories about what mental illness can really be like.
Although it's clear that depression affects a great number of people, it can still feel isolating, especially given the shame that can often surround discussing mental health.
Check out some of the powerful tweets from #MyDepressionLooksLike, below.
#mydepressionlookslike feeling like I shouldn't be depressed bc I have lots of good things in life that I should be happy about— peaches | 16 (@noahcamryn) May 24, 2016
#MyDepressionLooksLike smiles, cookies, tears in the bathroom, running, laughter, screaming into a pillow, kindness to others but not myself— Caitlin McCormack (@Caitlin_Writes) May 24, 2016
#mydepressionlookslike talking about killing myself in a joking manner but apart of me is serious.— ♛ (@u8alyssa) May 24, 2016
#MyDepressionLooksLike the indecision to end or live my life because I am equally not brave enough to end it as I'm not living it.— Khanya Gqiyazana (@Khanya_Ashley) May 23, 2016
#MyDepressionLooksLike not asking for help anymore because I sound crazy & nobody understands how desperate and exhausted I constantly feel.— Lucky Little Girl (@AmandaCaliber) May 23, 2016
#MyDepressionLooksLike not remembering what it was like to be happy— Ray |-/ (@Sweet_lemanade) May 23, 2016
#MyDepressionLooksLike Withdrawing from the people who care about me because I don't want them to feel bad that they can't help me.— Keisha (@grlnxtdoorisblk) May 22, 2016
#MyDepressionLooksLike constant, nagging self-doubt and a lack of motivation for everything. It makes things like watching TV exhausting.— Richard Pretzelhands (@_pretzelhands) May 23, 2016
#MyDepressionLooksLike people constantly calling me lazy. Canceling plans bc I can't fake a smile and act normal.— VIIX (@Ranooyful) May 23, 2016
#MyDepressionLooksLike not knowing if i’m sick or just dealing with a new physical manifestation of my illnesses.— maery (@saralisse) May 23, 2016
#MyDepressionLooksLike needing support and affirmation but not wanting to ask for it in fear of looking like I just want attention— sae (@SarahManamtam) May 23, 2016
My bed. My ceiling. The inside of my eyelids. #MyDepressionLooksLike— Hari Kondabolu (@harikondabolu) May 22, 2016
#mydepressionlookslike nothing because I'm afraid of burdening others with problems in my head I don't even understand.— Jade Tolbert (@jadelizroper) May 24, 2016
#mydepressionlookslike not feeling anything for days, responding with "I just didn't sleep well last night" I haven't slept well in a month— lina (@wazzupitspolina) May 23, 2016
#MyDepressionLooksLike my regular self. I've been at it so long, I've got game face. And If you see my face, I've made it out of the house.— Kat Kinsman (@kittenwithawhip) May 22, 2016
I love the #MyDepressionLooksLike tag. It shows how differently everyone experiences mental illness.— squid (@wowjordy) May 23, 2016