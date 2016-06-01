Stacey Dash Wants To Be Known As A Survivor, Not A Victim

Recently, Stacey Dash revealed details about her experiences with abuse and addiction. Dash, who's best known for her role in Clueless, spoke about an abusive relationship in her 20s for an interview with People.
"He would punch me in my body, my legs, my chest, anything that could be covered. But part of me felt like I deserved it because what I was coming from was no better. I didn't have an identity. That's why I fight for women and people in the inner cities today. I want them to know it will get better."
She also spoke openly about her battle with drug addiction, confessing she started using cocaine at 16, and revealed she had considered getting an abortion when pregnant with her son, explaining, "I was going to have an abortion. I was crying and I said to God, 'Please tell me what to do.' And God told me, 'Keep your son.' I ripped the IV out of my arm and I said, 'I'm keeping my son.'"
Dash's book, which will explore her past, as well as her current political beliefs, There Goes My Social Life: From Clueless to Conservative, will be released on June 6.
