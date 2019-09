Stacey Dash Wants To Be Known As A Survivor, Not A Victim

Recently, Stacey Dash revealed details about her experiences with abuse and addiction. Dash, who's best known for her role in Clueless, spoke about an abusive relationship in her 20s for an interview with People "He would punch me in my body, my legs, my chest, anything that could be covered. But part of me felt like I deserved it because what I was coming from was no better. I didn't have an identity. That's why I fight for women and people in the inner cities today. I want them to know it will get better."