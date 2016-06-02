How To Summer-Proof Your Natural Hair

As hairstylist Anthony Dickey, founder of Hair Rules salon, and celebrity stylist Felicia Leatherwood will tell you: summer is simultaneously the best and worst of times for natural hair. It's a low-key season to experiment with different styles, perfect your wash and go, and let your 'fro fly free. But between trips to the beach and BBQs, the sun and heat are lurking in wait to suck your strands dry.
"Your curls — whether curly, wavy, straight, or kinky — are constantly exposed to sun, which dries out the hair and leaves it brittle," Leatherwood says. We all know moisture is key year-round for natural hair, but it's particularly essential during the steamy summer months.
To help you live your best tress life, Dickey and Leatherwood weighed in on the steps you should be taking to protect your natural hair — and the products that can help you along the way. Cheers to a summer of French fries, falafel, and healthy 'fros.
