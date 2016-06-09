10 Times A Pregnancy Changed Movie History

It's hard to write off a decision that results in more Lizzy Caplan screen time as a bummer. That said, it's disappointing to have original Now You See Me star Isla Fisher miss out on the sequel, which comes out tomorrow. No, it's not because they couldn't fit another woman on the poster.
Fisher pulled out of the film when she became pregnant with her third child, who was born last year. Caplan was cast as a replacement, but plays an entirely new character who joins the Horsemen.
It's not the first time pregnancy has forced a role to be recast or convinced an actress to turn down a role. Sometimes, it's her decision; sometimes, it's the studio's. Either way, we're often left wondering what might have been.
Though it's difficult to see many of these roles being played by anyone else, they were all originally intended for a different actress. Then, a pregnancy came along. The rest is cinematic — and parenting — history.
