Flawless Is Not The Goal For Marissa Kathryn

Naked Truths is a series where we ask cultural influencers, makeup artists, and badass women about their relationship with self-confidence while they remove their makeup.
There is nothing relatable to being flawless — and as someone that has struggled with their skin, YouTuber Marissa Kathryn understands that very well.
Kathryn never had the opportunity to explore makeup with her mother — she passed away before Lacer had a chance to experience the world of beauty. Instead, Kathryn had to look to her friends or her friend's mothers for advice on what makeup to wear and how to wear it. As she got older and had to deal with acne, she became more aware of how people spoke to her, all because of the bumps on her skin. "That's so brave of you," they would say. Kathryn's answer? "Why? Is it just because I have a few bumps on my skin?"
Watch as Kathryn chats with us about her mom's influence on her love of beauty and how she doesn't care about being flawless.
