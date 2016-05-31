You Need To Hear Why This Rihanna Remix Is Going Viral

With Memorial Day celebrations behind us, it's solidly the season to pick a song of summer. But what about a remix of summer? That title might go to Kaytranada's remix of Rihanna's "Kiss It Better."
The third single off Rihanna's Anti, "Kiss It Better" is already a hit online. The official video for the slow jam has been viewed over 58 million times in the two months since it was released. Kaytranada, a producer from Canada, created a more upbeat version of Rihanna's track. The remix transforms it from a "playing in the background while you chill" song to the first track you'd request at a club. After its premiere on Zane Lowe's Beats 1 show, the remix took off on Twitter.
Kaytranada's first album, 99.9%, dropped on May 6. As of May 31, it's reached No. 3 on the iTunes Electronic chart.
