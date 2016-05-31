How Much Would You Pay For Zac Efron’s Dirty Underwear? Not That Much, Surprisingly

Though it might seem like Zac Efron has maintained his star power since his High School Musical days, it now looks like he just doesn't have the rabid fan base he once enjoyed. Case in point: No one seems to want his used jock strap.
Well, that's not entirely true. Someone is willing to pay $50 for the very jock strap Efron wore in Dirty Grandpa. That's currently the highest bid for the stuffed-hornet jock strap he rocked in the film, EW reports. That item is part of a collection of 100 items from the set that Prop Store is auctioning. Anyone on the fence over whether they'd like to own this piece of Efron memorabilia should take into consideration the state of the jock strap. According to the description on the auction's site, "The item shows assorted stains from use during production but remains in good condition." The question is, would the slightly concerning condition be a deterrent or an incentive for Efron superfans?
