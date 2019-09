Kerry Washington Shows Off Her Baby Bump In Vegas

If you want to see Kerry Washington shed her buttoned-up, Olivia Pope-ness, you do not need to watch her recent turn as Anita Hill in Confirmation . Nor do you need to rewatch Save the Last Dance for the thousandth time (though we certainly recommend it!). All that's required is a flip through her pics from her night out in Las Vegas on Saturday. Not only did she seem to have a raging good time with a bunch of girlfriends at Mr. Chow, she actually appeared onstage with Jennifer Lopez in her Vegas residency. The Scandal actress, and her co-star Darby Stanchfield, documented the whole girl's night out on Instagram, Twitter, and Snapchat for our vicarious pleasure, tagging it all #dubsanddagirlsdovegas Judging by Stanchfield's Instagram, the group seems to have taken a private plane to the city, with absolutely no interference from Air Force One (inside Gladiator joke).