Kerry Washington Shows Off Her Baby Bump In Vegas

If you want to see Kerry Washington shed her buttoned-up, Olivia Pope-ness, you do not need to watch her recent turn as Anita Hill in Confirmation. Nor do you need to rewatch Save the Last Dance for the thousandth time (though we certainly recommend it!). All that's required is a flip through her pics from her night out in Las Vegas on Saturday. Not only did she seem to have a raging good time with a bunch of girlfriends at Mr. Chow, she actually appeared onstage with Jennifer Lopez in her Vegas residency. The Scandal actress, and her co-star Darby Stanchfield, documented the whole girl's night out on Instagram, Twitter, and Snapchat for our vicarious pleasure, tagging it all #dubsanddagirlsdovegas.
Judging by Stanchfield's Instagram, the group seems to have taken a private plane to the city, with absolutely no interference from Air Force One (inside Gladiator joke).
What we're most pleased to see is that though she's pregnant with baby #2, Washington got super silly with her pals. They got "food drunk" before the show, which Washington called the main reason they were in town. She more than once pointed out her and JLo's shared Bronx upbringing, reveling in the existence of an actual 6 train onstage. Stanchfield captured the moment Washington lounged on a giant moon, showing off her baby bump and looking more glamorous than ever.
They celebrated the show with Lopez backstage, and then partied in the best way possible (no, not with popcorn and red wine):
We might be back at the suite playing pool and eating French fries in our pajamas. @CaesarsPalace #DubsAndDaGirlsDoVegas— kerry washington (@kerrywashington) May 30, 2016
