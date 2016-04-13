

There's another line that caught my attention, when Charles Ogletree tells Anita that she's being dismissed precisely because she's a Black woman. Do you recall what you were thinking during that scene?

"As an actor, I can't tell you exactly what I was thinking, because I was thinking as the character, so I don't remember exactly. But I think it speaks to the importance of addressing intersectionality. I remember talking recently to an African-American friend of mine about #OscarsSoWhite. We were discussing the dynamics of that, and I said, 'You know, last year the Oscars were better for Black people, supposedly, because we had 12 Years a Slave nominated for Best Picture and won Best Picture.'



"At the same time, there was not a single film nominated for Best Picture that was about a woman. Not a single one. And now, this year, women are so excited because there were two films nominated for Best Picture that had women as their central characters — but not a single film about people of color. So that, again, speaks to intersectionality — that there can be a lot of reasons why you're not invited to the table, and sometimes it's more than one. It's complicated. It's really complicated."



Anita seems torn about whether or not she's done good by coming forward with her story. What do you think really resulted from her testimony?

"I think this was a moment of reckoning for the country, to be willing to have an honest conversation about gender and about race and about power dynamics. To have this very complicated conversation unfold on national television, in sort of the first moment in our history where everybody engaged in a 24-hour news cycle — something that we do now all the time, and nobody did back then — that was really one of the game changers, that we're continuing to have that conversation.



"There has been immense change, but there's still much more change needed. I think that is one of the biggest impacts of the hearings — it really transformed how we can talk about gender and how we talk about race and how we talk about power. It really challenged us as a country to have those conversations, to dig deeper."