How Your Favorite Celebrities Chilled Over Memorial Day Weekend

It's Memorial Day weekend. That means it's the unofficial start of summer. Cue the barbeques, swimsuits, and warm weather!



The long weekend isn't just celebrated by everyday people — your favorite celebs get in on the long weekend, too. From Kate Hudson to Drake and Gwyneth Paltrow, everyone is using the weekend to spend time with their family, do some of their favorite hobbies, or just relax. When they're not soaking up some sun, they're out and about, enjoying some of the best Memorial Day activities that the weekend can provide.



If you're interested in seeing how Bella Hadid, Lady Gaga, and the girls of Scream Queens spent their three-day weekend, look no further. We gathered some of the best celebrity Instagrams that show how your faves have been celebrating. Click ahead and get ready for summer!