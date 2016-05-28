Triplets From Estonia Will Make History At The Olympics

When they say "triple threat" in Estonia these days, they mean it. Three athletes from the small Baltic nation are set to become the first triplets to compete in the same event in the Olympic Games this summer in Rio.
Leila, Liina, and Lily Luik will represent Estonia in the marathon. The Luik sisters have all qualified to compete with times under the 2:45:00 requirement, reports The Washington Post. Leila was the last one across the finish line, so to speak, recording her official Olympic time in April.
The sisters are not likely to medal in a sport that is largely dominated by runners from Kenya. They don't need medals to make history, though. They did that just by being triplets.
Not competing for a medal doesn't mean they aren't competitive, however. The Luiks have some serious long-term goals for their running. "It is very hard to compete against the Kenyan runners. We are not at the same kind of level as they are now, but in two or three years, we can do that," the sisters told Reuters.
This is a pretty big deal for the tiny nation that most people only know as the birthplace of Skype.
