Blac Chyna Shared A Peek Of Her Baby Bump

Blac Chyna, the Kardashian's newest khaleesi, has shared the first selfie of her pregnancy. After posting an ultrasound photo of the unborn Kardashian heir, the 28-year-old is giving fans another peek at the baby set to take over the Kardashian throne.

Chyna isn't new to mommyhood — her son with former Kardashian beau Tyga is three years old — and she's positively glowing in this 'gram. Her cute baby bump is visible, and she's rocking patterned leggings from her 88 Fin By Blac Chyna line to show it off.

Chyna's openness about the changes pregnancy and motherhood have brought to her body is refreshing. In a Snapchat video posted earlier this month, she spoke frankly about the normal weight gain of pregnancy. This latest selfie shows the star is happier than ever with her growing family, including fiancé Rob. Bonus: the pic also debuts Chyna's new jet-black bob.

See the ultrasound image Chyna posted earlier this week:
