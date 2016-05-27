Blac Chyna, the Kardashian's newest khaleesi, has shared the first selfie of her pregnancy. After posting an ultrasound photo of the unborn Kardashian heir, the 28-year-old is giving fans another peek at the baby set to take over the Kardashian throne.
Chyna isn't new to mommyhood — her son with former Kardashian beau Tyga is three years old — and she's positively glowing in this 'gram. Her cute baby bump is visible, and she's rocking patterned leggings from her 88 Fin By Blac Chyna line to show it off.
Chyna's openness about the changes pregnancy and motherhood have brought to her body is refreshing. In a Snapchat video posted earlier this month, she spoke frankly about the normal weight gain of pregnancy. This latest selfie shows the star is happier than ever with her growing family, including fiancé Rob. Bonus: the pic also debuts Chyna's new jet-black bob.
See the ultrasound image Chyna posted earlier this week:
For a long time I felt like King was going to be an only child. That he was my greatest blessing and we were gonna live happily ever after together Just the 2 of us, I was no longer looking for love because I thought I had all that I needed. We needed. But look at God ! Here I am Engaged to be married to one of the greatest men I know who loves King & I unconditionally AND having another bundle of joy! I just want to say Never give up & ALWAYS have faith because fairytales DO come True #LookAtOurLittleNugget #KingsGoingToBeABigBrother
