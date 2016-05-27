We already knew that Kendall Jenner's bestie, Gigi Hadid, is a burger-lover. But now, Jenner is also sharing her love of sliders with the world. The model posted a new story on her site today titled, "The Best Burgers Across the Globe." (We should note that she used an emoticon for the world instead of typing it out because that's what internet-savvy cool girls do.)
She lists a few places in her home city, Los Angeles (her In-N-Out shoutout is on point), and then others in Paris and New York. And clearly, Hadid and Jenner have done some burger munching together, because Kendall lists JG Melon, Hadid's top burger pick, as one of her faves, too.
But perhaps most intriguing is a line at the very beginning of the post, where Kendall subtly lists three of her most beloved foods, none of which necessarily fit with the stereotype of what people would assume a model eats, but that's just one of the reasons we love her. "If it's not pancakes or pizza I'm eating, it's a good burger!" she explains as a precursor to the post.
We're right there with you, Kendall — sounds like breakfast, lunch, and dinner to us.
She lists a few places in her home city, Los Angeles (her In-N-Out shoutout is on point), and then others in Paris and New York. And clearly, Hadid and Jenner have done some burger munching together, because Kendall lists JG Melon, Hadid's top burger pick, as one of her faves, too.
But perhaps most intriguing is a line at the very beginning of the post, where Kendall subtly lists three of her most beloved foods, none of which necessarily fit with the stereotype of what people would assume a model eats, but that's just one of the reasons we love her. "If it's not pancakes or pizza I'm eating, it's a good burger!" she explains as a precursor to the post.
We're right there with you, Kendall — sounds like breakfast, lunch, and dinner to us.
Advertisement