Why Do Americans Celebrate Memorial Day?

For many of us, Memorial Day is a three-day weekend that marks the start of summer. It's a day to grill hot dogs and hamburgers and spend time with family and friends — or perhaps a day to get a good deal on a new mattress or flat-screen TV.
But Memorial Day has important significance in United States history. The holiday is about honoring America's armed forces and those who died while serving in the military. As you celebrate Memorial Day this weekend, take a moment to remember those we lost.
We aren't just talking about men either. Women aren’t always associated with the memories of early war efforts. But even before they could officially join the U.S. military, they served in vital ways. In honor of Memorial Day, we’ve rounded up stats and facts about women in the armed forces.
The figures cited in this quiz are from the Women In Military Service For America Memorial Foundation, Inc. We've also added one tidbit about Memorial Day itself. Click through to test your knowledge about women in the U.S. military — and to learn more about why we celebrate Memorial Day.
