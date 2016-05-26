Story from Food & Drinks

Chrissy Teigen Went Vegan For A Hot Second

Suzannah Weiss
Photo: Noel Vasquez/Getty Images.
Chrissy Teigen adopted the vegan lifestyle...and went back in a matter of 12 hours.

It was fun while it lasted, though — mainly because she spent more time telling us she was vegan than actually eating vegan meals. And because the label rhymes with her name.

She has a good explanation for why it didn't work, though.


If she did pull through, she'd join the ranks of Portia de Rossi, Ellen DeGeneres, Natalie Portman, and many other health and socially conscious celebs. But given that she was posing just days before with a piece of steak, it looks like she just didn't have it in her.

Advertisement

Last night in nyc! So happy to see our friend @chefcapon at @bowerymeatcompany, we missed you and your tomahawk chops!

A photo posted by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on


In fact, she was back to steak within a day.


Farewell, Chrissy Vegan. It was nice knowing you.
Advertisement

More from Food & Drinks