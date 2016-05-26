Chrissy Teigen adopted the vegan lifestyle...and went back in a matter of 12 hours.
It was fun while it lasted, though — mainly because she spent more time telling us she was vegan than actually eating vegan meals. And because the label rhymes with her name.
i have been vegan for 12 hours and I've said it 14 times today— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 26, 2016
She has a good explanation for why it didn't work, though.
this is true and i don't care. i love cheeze https://t.co/6HxBoR9glt— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 26, 2016
If she did pull through, she'd join the ranks of Portia de Rossi, Ellen DeGeneres, Natalie Portman, and many other health and socially conscious celebs. But given that she was posing just days before with a piece of steak, it looks like she just didn't have it in her.
In fact, she was back to steak within a day.
that was fun. my book, the 12 hour vegan, out now pic.twitter.com/fJA9joCMvt— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 26, 2016
Farewell, Chrissy Vegan. It was nice knowing you.
