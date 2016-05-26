Demi Lovato Addresses Engagement Rumors

Demi Lovato wants everyone to know that sometimes, a ring is just an accessory.
On May 25, Lovato sported an impressive-looking ring at a series of press events, as People reports. And as any star (or regular human) knows, such an adornment will immediately kick off engagement rumors. Lovato has often spoken about her love for Wilmer Valderrama, her boyfriend of six years. But that doesn't mean they're taking things to the next level.
Lovato posted a photo of the ring in question on Snapchat. And her comment on the piece of jewelry was clear — "Relax," she wrote on the picture, along with an arrow pointing to the ring.
The singer has previously explained that she's not a fan of engagement pressure or rumors. As she recently told Refinery29, "It’s nobody’s business but ours, and when it happens, it happens.”
Advertisement