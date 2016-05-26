Brooklyn Decker Reveals A Photoshop Secret

Brooklyn Decker may have left modeling behind for the world of acting (she plays Jane Fonda's daughter on Netflix's Grace and Frankie). But she still has some secrets about her former industry to share. First tidbit: Photoshop isn't just for accidentally erasing limbs. Sometimes it's used for adding real estate.



"Here's a little secret," Decker explained on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, holding her Sports Illustrated cover, "This house was not there."



She went on to confirm some more commonly known photoshop tricks, explaining, "See this ab? That's a shadow, that's the magic of lighting right there."



According to Decker, Photoshop is a huge part of the modeling process. As she explained to Colbert, "You become a model once you go through hair and makeup and Photoshop." Check out Decker's interview, below.



