From the audience perspective, Paramour is such a thrilling and immersive experience that after the curtain falls you just have to wonder how they pull it off. We were lucky enough to get a glimpse of what goes on behind the scenes of a seamless orchestra of talent, from the dressing room to centerstage. What did we find? An entire Sephora's worth of shimmer and falsies, shirtless men doing quadruple backflips off of a seesaw, and the secret to faking a Kardashian booty. Watch the video below to go backstage with one of the show's stars, Sarah Meahl, an hour before curtain.

