People marketing Broadway productions love to promote shows as being "like nothing you've ever seen before." And, spoiler alert, that's typically not the case. But Paramour — the first musical theater residence from the acrobatic entertainment company Cirque du Soleil — is truly the first show of its kind to hit Broadway.
Paramour essentially fuses three forms of entertainment — the classic musical theater that Broadway is known for, Cirque du Soleil's acrobatics, and the Golden Age of film — together into one spectacular production. Musical numbers are paired with breathtaking aerial acts. Monologues are accompanied by artistically distorted live video feeds of the actors projected on the backdrop.
From the audience perspective, Paramour is such a thrilling and immersive experience that after the curtain falls you just have to wonder how they pull it off. We were lucky enough to get a glimpse of what goes on behind the scenes of a seamless orchestra of talent, from the dressing room to centerstage. What did we find? An entire Sephora's worth of shimmer and falsies, shirtless men doing quadruple backflips off of a seesaw, and the secret to faking a Kardashian booty. Watch the video below to go backstage with one of the show's stars, Sarah Meahl, an hour before curtain.
Advertisement