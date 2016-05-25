Story from Home

For $1 Million, You Can Stay In Beyoncé & Jay Z's Hamptons Rental

Caroline Biggs
Back in 2012, before Lemonade made it clear life for Jay Z and Beyoncé wasn’t all sugary sweet, the couple dropped a cool $400,000 to rent the exquisite Sandcastle estate in Bridgehampton, New York. Not only did they spend the summer lounging by the heated swimming pool and playing tennis on the Olympic-sized court, the then new parents to Blue Ivy even filmed a music video amid the mansion’s splendor.

Today, you can do the same. For just $1 million a month — or $550,000 for two weeks — the mega mansion can be all yours in July. With 12 bedrooms, 12 bathrooms, a screening room, bowling alley, and over 26,000 square feet of living space, you can spend the season just like the power couple — sans the celeb status. Click ahead for pics that are sure to make even the most seasoned Hamptons residents question their interior design decisions.

