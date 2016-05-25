For $1 Million, You Can Stay In Beyoncé & Jay Z's Hamptons Rental

Back in 2012, before Lemonade made it clear life for Jay Z and Beyoncé wasn’t all sugary sweet, the couple dropped a cool $400,000 to rent the exquisite Sandcastle estate in Bridgehampton, New York. Not only did they spend the summer lounging by the heated swimming pool and playing tennis on the Olympic-sized court, the then new parents to Blue Ivy even filmed a music video amid the mansion’s splendor.
Today, you can do the same. For just $1 million a month — or $550,000 for two weeks — the mega mansion can be all yours in July. With 12 bedrooms, 12 bathrooms, a screening room, bowling alley, and over 26,000 square feet of living space, you can spend the season just like the power couple — sans the celeb status. Click ahead for pics that are sure to make even the most seasoned Hamptons residents question their interior design decisions.
Today, you can do the same. For just $1 million a month — or $550,000 for two weeks — the mega mansion can be all yours in July. With 12 bedrooms, 12 bathrooms, a screening room, bowling alley, and over 26,000 square feet of living space, you can spend the season just like the power couple — sans the celeb status. Click ahead for pics that are sure to make even the most seasoned Hamptons residents question their interior design decisions.