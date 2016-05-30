For some people, taking pride in hairstyling and makeup skills is considered a vain, trivial thing. Why do you think it's important for us to expand that conversation around beauty to recognize its importance in our culture?

"I think when people say that beauty is trivial, they're diminishing the concept. Beauty is subjective, truly in the eye of the beholder, but we are drawn to what we find beautiful. Beauty has visual meaning, but there is also emotional meaning. They go hand in hand. Beauty doesn't have to be a superficial thing, and in fact it isn't! What we find beautiful in life is generally something that we're moved by and we care about deeply. Rather than saying it's trivial and throwing beauty away, it's important to broaden our understanding of what it is we find beautiful and why we find it beautiful."



Do you think there's been progress recently in that representation?

"I really do. What's interesting about social media — and kids are learning this very early, too — is that these images are manufactured. [Kids] go, 'Oh I put a filter on it, oh I stand this way, oh I do that.' So in fact there's a deeper understanding that the images that we consume daily are manufactured, and they're learning it because they're able to manufacture their images. Because people know that I think that the world has become much more aware of what real beauty is — this movement toward celebrating that in advertising and everything."