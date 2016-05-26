Summertime means two things: good weather and good music. Every year, there's one song that manages to stick, and it becomes our warm-weather anthem. We call it…"the song of summer."
Believe or not, Billboard keeps track of songs that top the charts from Memorial Day through Labor Day. And if you scroll through the list for years past, you'll find yourself humming songs you had no idea you were missing. But don't look yet! First, indulge in a little nostalgia and test yourself.
Go ahead and give it a try. Just how well do you remember the songs of summer from 1990 to 1999?
Believe or not, Billboard keeps track of songs that top the charts from Memorial Day through Labor Day. And if you scroll through the list for years past, you'll find yourself humming songs you had no idea you were missing. But don't look yet! First, indulge in a little nostalgia and test yourself.
Go ahead and give it a try. Just how well do you remember the songs of summer from 1990 to 1999?
Advertisement