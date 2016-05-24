In a panel at Vulture Fest, Jessica Williams called out an unnamed "popular actor" who hugged her without any prior notice at the Peabody Awards.
"I was doing an interview, and all of the sudden, this guy, this popular actor comes up behind me and just grabs me and just pulls me in towards him," the 2 Dope Queens host said, according to New York Magazine. "I was literally talking to somebody, and was like, 'What? What is happening?' And he was like, “Yeah, girl. You fine.” Yeah, not okay.
She pointed out that this would not be acceptable from anyone else in any other scenario. "If I was at a fucking bodega in Harlem and this happened to me, I would literally stab you," she said. "But because he’s a great actor, everybody’s, 'Haha, that’s funny, right? Good one, you got touched.'”
Consent, people. It applies to hugs, too.
