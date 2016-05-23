The Best Beach-Ready Looks From Hangout Fest

Compared to biggies like Coachella and Glastonbury, Alabama's Hangout Fest may hardly register on the festival circuit. But with a lineup that included The Weeknd, Elie Goulding, Lenny Kravitz, and Florence + The Machine (and Calvin Harris, who unfortunately had to cancel his appearance following a car accident), the event delivered both on- and off-stage, proving that there's truly something to be said for a music festival that's held on a beach.
We love our festivals as much for the outfit inspiration as the music, and this one had beach dressing fun at every turn. For every crop top and pair of jorts there was a must-have bathing suit, cover-up, or warm weather accessory that reminded us just how standout festival style can be. Click through to see some of the best.
