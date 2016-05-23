Not even Jason Kennedy totally understands why he turned Rebecca Romijn's totally average bruise comment into something sketchy. Romijn shared that she was trying to cover it up while getting ready for the Billboard Music Awards. Turns out, she got it while doing a fight scene during her show, The Librarians. But Kennedy just made it weird.
"I thought there was something more to it," he said. "Nothing sexual," he added, by way of confirmation.
Get your mind out of the gutter, dude. There are plenty of reasons a woman — and any human — might have a bruise. There's no need to immediately assume it might linked to something erotic. Get it together, Kennedy.
