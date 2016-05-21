Live Like Alexander Wang In His Tribeca Apartment

Alexander Wang has decided to place his New York City apartment on the market. The loft space in Tribeca is listed by Corcoran Real Estate, the company cofounded by Shark Tank's Barbara Corcoran.
The chic, modern apartment is listed for a cool $3,750,000.
The former creative director of Balenciaga's co-op is all sleek lines and modern surfaces. The 2,550-square-foot space is surrounded by windows with both north and south exposure. The kitchen, big by NYC standards, has high-end appliances and is perfect for entertaining.
Sure, it's only one bedroom. Any overnight guests would have to be content bunking out in the massive open living room. But the building does allow pets. Good thing for potential buyers who wouldn't want to leave their best friends behind.
Click through for a look inside Wang's cool, comfortable loft.
