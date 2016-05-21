M&M's, the candy that melts in your mouth not in your hand, are somehow underrated. With their combination of share-ability, iconography, and smooth design, they have to be considered one of the top candies ever.
And yet they get short shrift. Maybe it’s because of the honestly creepy campaigns in which the anthropomorphized candies are being eaten or seducing humans? Actually, it’s definitely that.
But M&M's are climbing back up the candy power rankings with the introduction of S’mores M&M's, People reports. It’s basically injecting marshmallow flavor into crunchy M&M's, a late '90s favorite, but we’re not complaining. If Starbucks can bring S’mores Frappucinos to the market, Mars should follow suit.
The three colors look like they embody the classic flavors of marshmallow, chocolate, and graham cracker to form the treat we all know and love. But there’s some mystery. Will each M&M have all three flavors? Or will we have to combine them in a holy trinity of candy goodness? There’s only one way to find out.
