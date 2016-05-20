There's Going To Be A Disney Channel Original Movie Soundtrack

All Disney Channel Original Movie buffs have already planned an indoor Memorial Day weekend. Brink! isn't going to watch itself. But luckily, there's going to be a new way to enjoy your favorite childhood movies beyond the holiday weekend. Disney is releasing a soundtrack featuring hits from Disney Channel films.
The track list has been released and it features a lot of songs from more recent films (think Descendants). But older classics are represented, too. "Call Me, Beep Me," from Kim Possible made the cut. So did “Strut,” from The Cheetah Girls 2. And you could pretend you just learned the words for your little cousin, but you can admit the first track, High School Musical's "Breaking Free," is pretty catchy.
The soundtrack, titled Your Favorite Songs From 100 Disney Channel Original Movies, will be released on May 27.
