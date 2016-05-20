Uma Thurman Did Not Consent To This Kiss

A photo taken during amfAR's 23rd annual Cinema Against AIDS gala features Uma Thurman and Lapo Elkann (an Italian businessman) kissing. If you think it looks like Thurman wasn't asked before the lip-lock began, your instincts are right.
Apparently, Elkann decided that kissing Thurman was the best way to celebrate his auction win. He spent $196,000 on the "Victoria's Secret Fashion Show experience," which means Elkann and a guest will be able to attend the show and the after party.
Thurman's representative released a statement to E! News, explaining, "It is opportunism at its worst. She wasn't complicit in it. Somewhere in his head he must have thought it an appropriate way of behaving. It clearly wasn't. It looks like she was happy to have it happen, but it was not consensual."
It should go without saying that kissing requires both parties' consent, regardless of what you may have just won at auction.
