

If Rhimes hadn't already confirmed Ramirez' departure, it became even more official after the actress tweeted, "I'm deeply grateful to have spent the last 10 years with my family at Grey's Anatomy & ABC, but for now I'm taking some welcome time off."



In her goodbye message, Ramirez added, "Shonda's been so incredible to work for and we will definitely continue our conversations! I send my Love to Ellen [Pompeo], the rest of the cast & crew, and I look forward to always being a part of the Shondaland family!"



So fans of Dr. Callie Torres, maybe don't think of this as a goodbye forever, just a farewell for now.

