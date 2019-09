It turns out that viewers weren't the only ones caught off guard by Sara Ramirez's decision to leave Grey's Anatomy.Speaking at the Vulture Festival in New York City this weekend, Shonda Rhimes confirmed that she learned of Ramirez's plans to leave the show after 10 seasons just days before the announcement went public.“This one was different, because it wasn’t a big, planned thing,” Rhimes said. “I had a different plan going, and when Sara came in and said, ‘I really need to take this break,’ I was lucky that we’d shot the end of the season with her going to New York.”Rhimes assured everyone that there are no hard feelings.“I feel really good about the fact that she said that she wanted to take this break," she added. "I love the woman and I want everything for her. It all worked out in that sense, but I don’t like to see anybody go."