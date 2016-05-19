For those Game Of Thrones fans who want a lot more sex and a hell of a lot more dragons, boy, do we have a porn parody for you.
According to Vanity Fair, Storm Of Kings XXX Parody is an episodic film series that acts as wish fulfillment for the show's diehards.
Unlike most other porn films, Storm Of Kings XXX Parody actually has a bit of a storyline. As reported, "About 8 to 10 minutes of each 35- to 40-minute episode is dedicated to storyline." So, while you may find yourself laughing, you may also find yourself enthralled in this production's rather serious plots.
This includes a Jon Snow stand-in named John Doe decapitating a member of the Kingsguard and a Joffrey-like character having his own version of the Red Wedding.
“Just because it ends in an adult scene, I don’t think fans of adult material need it to be cheesy and comedic, and thrown in their face in an obvious way,” Ryan Ryder, who plays the porno version of Joffrey, told Vanity Fair. “It’s quite refreshing to see something done a little more authentically."
Compared to other adult films, Storm Of Kings XXX Parody also has quite the budget. It reportedly cost Brazzers, the Luxembourg-based adult film studio that produced the spectacle, something in the ballpark of "$100,000 to $1 million" to make. The film also includes multiple battle scenes and a CGI dragon.
This porn version of Game Of Thrones also has a happy ending for all those Jon Snow and Daenerys shippers out there: in this world, they rule together. Daenerys' dragons also get to have a lot more fun — namely, getting to kill off Joffrey's porn alter ego.
Storm of Kings writer and director Dick Bush (yes, that is his real name) also stresses that this GOT world is much more consensual, explaining that in the world of porn, there are bylaws against "incest of any kind or violence involved with sex, sex by coercion, and outright violent rape." The real Game Of Thrones has been criticized for its treatment of women.
This plan to rewrite the GOT universe in an even more sex-filled, fan-friendly way seems to be working. The first episode of the series, which hit the internet on April 24, reportedly "performed about 20% better than a typical release on the site does."
