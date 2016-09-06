As Dr. Well spoke, I listened carefully and tried my best to follow her cues. Intellectually, I believed in everything she said and was convinced that the mirror meditation technique was powerful and healing, uncomfortable as I was. Yet practically, I can’t say that I felt terribly open, kind, or compassionate towards myself. I spent the first half of our session (30 minutes) dissecting particular aspects of my appearance. I began, for example, by fixating on the faint acne scars on my cheeks and thinking about how much better I would look had I listened to my doctor’s advice and not picked my skin. That rumination took up probably about 10 minutes. Then, I moved up my face and spent some time lamenting the unevenness of my eyebrows. 20 minutes gone. Then there was the fact that my face had gained weight, that I have wrinkles developing on my forehead, that my nose was bigger than I thought it was. The list goes on.



Amidst these horrible criticisms, I tried my best to remember what I was there for. I would hear Dr. Well’s advice in my head each time a new criticism emerged: “Look into your eyes. Try and see yourself as the person being criticized.” Indeed, I felt the emotions of a person being criticized. I felt insecure and pathetic from the criticisms themselves — but also inadequate and frustrated that I was seemingly unable to practice self-compassion. Just look into your eyes and open your heart; it can’t be that hard, I’d tell myself.



And while I did keep looking into my eyes and trying to open my heart, the criticisms kept coming. For the subsequent 30 minutes, my inner dialogue felt less dominated by the criticisms themselves — and more like a real conversation between my inner critic and the self-respecting part of me that wanted to get the benefits of mirror meditation. To be totally honest, I spent pretty much the entire session in pain, waiting for it to be over.



After about an hour, Dr. Well told us to take our attention away from the mirror and to look at the person across the table from us. She then guided us through a meditation to help us really see the person across from us, and to let them really see us. I was struck by the fact that the exercise made me feel incredibly awkward and embarrassed, but was also relieved that my judgments were no longer present. I wasn’t really worried that my partner was judging me, either: I was just jittery from the intimacy of the encounter. This part felt more like the traditional Vipassana (mindfulness) meditation method that I usually practice. When I felt the itch to look away out of distraction, I would shepherd my attention back to the woman across from me. I felt a greater sense of accountability during this exercise, as well as a much stronger desire to give her my full presence than I did for myself. As meditation helps us to do, I observed these sensations — and tried my best to save analysis for later.



