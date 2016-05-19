What Should Your Career Be — Based On Your Astrological Sign?

Finding your dream job can be tricky — whether you're just starting out or looking for a mid-career switch. If you're stuck in a gig you hate, it's hard not to wonder if you're in the wrong industry altogether. There are plenty of resources to help you find the perfect career, but sometimes, it's fun (and beneficial) to think outside the box. May we suggest looking at the stars? After all, as those of us who already regularly check our horoscopes know, your zodiac sign dictates more than just your love life.
I spoke with the AstroTwins, Refinery29's go-to astrologers, for advice on the best careers according to each astrological sign. The twins' recommendations could be just the thing you need to start your creative juices flowing. And even if you don't believe in astrology, the suggestions are a good reminder that re-examining your strengths and weaknesses can be a good way to jumpstart your job search in a new direction.
Click through to see where destiny is taking your career.
Aries
Aries is the first sign in the zodiac. Like firstborn siblings, they are independent and natural leaders. "They prefer to be the boss," say the AstroTwins. Aries are often visionaries on the cutting edge. Rams are comfortable managing teams or working by themselves. Since they're drawn to new trends, they make good fashion or design directors.
Aries are ruled by Mars, the red planet and the god of war, so they also work well with iron and sharp objects. But you don't have to join the military — you might want to consider a career as a chef or craftsperson.
Taurus
The symbol for Taurus is a bull, and like bulls, they can be "slow, steady planner types," the AstroTwins note. "They like security, so if they have their own businesses, it's only after they've really done the hard work." That means Tauruses shouldn't be too worried if they don't come out of college with a bang — they will climb to the top, but in their own time.
A Taurus loves to play, making them good architects and accountants. But that love of organization doesn't mean they don't know how to have fun. Taurus is ruled by Venus, the planet of love and beauty, and they are known for their love of expensive and high-end materials — they can make good perfumers, for example.
Gemini
Geminis are sociable, so they gravitate towards careers with lots of opportunity for human interaction. They're also ruled by Mercury, the first planet, as well as the messenger god, so Geminis are natural communicators and writers. "They're all about people and partnerships," the AstroTwins explain, so you'll find a lot of Geminis in marketing and PR, as well as social media departments.
True to their twin reputation, Geminis also work well in a partnership, especially with someone who is able to balance out their tendency to be easily distracted. "Having that solid person who’s going to pick up where they leave off and take their great ideas to the finish line [is important for Geminis]."
Cancer
Maternal, caring Cancers are a natural fit for jobs that involve the home or children. Creative Cancers can excel as interior decorators or cooks. Since they are natural nurturers, they also make good teachers and nannies. The AstroTwins also remark that Cancers are drawn to women's media or "making life better for women." Science-minded Cancers can also make great pediatricians.
Cancers also tend to be shy and can be drawn to behind-the-scenes and support work, like being a personal assistant. Sometimes, that means that they can also underestimate their own abilities. "They may wait too long to ask for a raise or promotion," the AstroTwins add.
Leo
There are two types of Leos: the performer and the more "quiet, masterful Leo," the AstroTwins explain. They can be at home as actors and entertainers. Like Aries, Leos love to lead and make natural hosts. "They're the romantics, so wedding planning is a good job for them."
And while they like being in charge and can be good entrepreneurs, they also enjoy the prestige of rising through the ranks and being a CEO of someone else's company. They also make good presidents — Barack Obama and Bill Clinton are both Leos.
Virgo
Fastidious Virgos do well in fields that make use of their love of precision. "They're very much purists and perfectionists," say the AstroTwins, and often find a good fit in the healthcare industry. They may also find themselves drawn to more natural healing techniques, like acupuncture, massage, or yoga. Virgos are also drawn to serving others, so they make good talent agents or, like Cancers, personal assistants. Their perfectionist tendencies means they excel as bookkeepers or CPAs.
Libra
Libras are represented by the scales of justice. So, no surprise, these fair-minded folk often make great lawyers. "They don't like anyone or any creature mistreated," the AstroTwins explain, so nonprofits and animal rights can be a natural fit.
But it's not all right and wrong — like Taurus, Libra is ruled by Venus, so they also love the arts, beauty, and fashion. Libras make good fiction writers and makeup artists, as well. Their love of the finer things in life means they also enjoy dressing up for their jobs.
Scorpio
Intense, sometimes secretive, Scorpios are the CIA types who notice everything. For any Scorpios out there who have fostered Alias-inspired ambitions, maybe it's time to seriously consider a job as a spy.
Not that adventurous? Scorpios are also good with money, and make good investment bankers and auditors, the Astrotwins say. The treasure-hunting instinct in Scorpios that make them good detectives also make them good buyers, able to "scout out things no one else can find." For that reason, they make good boutique owners — shoppers will know their stores sell one-of-a-kind goods.
Sagittarius
Sagittarians are "travelers and learners" who are often at home in the Ivory Tower. For that reason, they make good professors and academics. "They also rule publishing," say the AstroTwins. Sags would also be at home running a website or online business. But the travel instinct found in many Sagittarians means they also enjoy jobs with lots of travel and time outdoors, whether that's as a landscape architect or an ambassador.
Capricorn
Capricorns define themselves by what they do — they are natural providers who tend to be workaholics. Because of that, the Astrotwins say you'll find them "in every field at the top of the pyramid. They love a challenging job with prestige." If more creative Capricorns aren't drawn to the traditional CEO role, they may enjoy being film producers or directors, where they can rule both the creative and business aspects of a project. But no matter what career path they pick, "They have to be the boss eventually," the AstroTwins adds.
Aquarius
The dreamers and bohemians of the zodiac, Aquarians are team players who also like technology and figuring out what makes people (and things) tick. The more free-spirited Aquarians may do something "wacky, like beekeeping or organic farming," says the AstroTwins, but those looking for a 9-to-5 gig are also at home as computer programers or therapists, any job where they can "pop open the hood and figure out how things work." That curiosity also means they can excel in the STEM field as app developers or engineers.
Pisces
Pisces are the dreamers ruled by Neptune, the planet of fantasy. "A lot of Pisces are physicists or dream interpreters," the AstroTwins explain. But "on a more practical realm, Pisces rule health and healing" and make great nurses and therapists. They also rule creativity, meaning they are at home as artists, musicians, dancers, photographers, or working in the music industry.
