Update: Okay, the video is here and we can finally stop telling ourselves that the teasers were good enough, because obviously that was never enough. Without further ado... "Toothbrush"!
This story was originally published on May 17, 2016 at 1:15 p.m.
Good news. DNCE is bequeathing us with a new video for the sexy summer track "Toothbrush." Even better news? It's going to star model Ashley Graham as the dream girl.
She and singer Joe Jonas shared sneak peeks of themselves getting steamy on the video set earlier this week. What a babe, on both counts.
Graham's casting in this vid could potentially help open doors to more body diversity in music videos. We're also pretty psyched about what it says about cultural attitudes toward sexiness. We always knew the married model was totally bangin' — and apparently, Jonas did, too! According to Graham's caption, we should expect to see the full video "very soon."
