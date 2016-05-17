People Are Reacting Very Strongly To #MakeASongWhiter

Depending on whom you ask, the trending topic #MakeASongWhiter is either the most hilarious thing ever or the most racist.
The hashtag comes courtesy of the Chris Hardwick-hosted Comedy Central talk show, Midnight. Last night, the show invited fans to share their own variations of popular songs made more "white." Sinbad, for instance, offered this suggestion: "Play That Funky Music Brad."
Turn off NPR, tonight we're playing #MakeASongWhiter! Check out the examples and play along.https://t.co/hy5NI8srkF— @midnight (@midnight) May 17, 2016
People have wasted no time jumping in.
I got 99 problems but institutionalized racism ain't one #MakeASongWhiter— gabby costner (@gxbbycxs) May 17, 2016
#MakeASongWhiter my gluten free soy milkshake brings all the boys to the yard— paul (@heyitspaulag) May 17, 2016
Started from the top and we still here. Started from the top and you could be here too if you just worked harder. #MakeASongWhiter @midnight— Claudia Meza (@cemeza) May 17, 2016
Not everyone's down with the "Frappe Queen," "Jennifer From the Gated Community," and "What Did the Fox News Say?" gags. The hashtag is getting backlash for being "racist," with some critics arguing that a Black equivalent would be deemed offensive.
#MakeASongWhiter is probably one of the most racist hashtags I've ever seen.— Emø Glitter (@overthrowsnow) May 17, 2016
Incidentally, a similar hashtag surfaced in 2015 in response to Rachel Dolezal, the NAACP chapter president who passed herself off as a Black woman.
I saw this and pretty much quit using photoshop. God bless the Internets #RachelsMixtape pic.twitter.com/oyVexBoTJh— gloria's son (@AllegedlyQ) July 21, 2015
