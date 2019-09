Yet another example of whitewashed runway casting just transpired Down Under. Yesterday at Australia Fashion Week in Sydney, Misha Collection, an Oz-based label, caused a stir with a model selection entirely devoid of diversity. But the dearth of women of color wasn’t the show’s only unsettling aspect. That the entirely white troupe of models walked to Beyoncé’s “Formation” as the finale is proving problematic, as well. The juxtaposition of the homogenous casting and the song’s explicit message of celebrating powerful Black women is rankling people, as Yahoo Style pointed out.The show also garnered some — but not nearly as much — attention for featuring Bella Hadid, placed squarely in the center of that “Formation” finale (she was purportedly paid $400K to model in that sole show, but that’s another story).The backlash to Misha Collection’s casting and finale song contrast took hold when Hadid’s agency, IMG Models, posted a video on Instagram on Monday. “How you gonna use black songs but not black people smh,” wrote one user , while another praised the collection while criticizing the casting, writing : “Love their stuff but where is the variation in skin colors for their models.”We’ve reached out to Misha Collection for comment, and will update when we hear back.