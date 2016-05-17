Justin Timberlake’s New Video Will Have You Dancing In The Supermarket

You probably already have a lot of feelings for Justin Timberlake and his fresh hit, "Can't Stop the Feeling!" But justin case (hehe) you thought you'd already reached peak obsession with J.T.'s new single, we're here to tell you you're wrong. Timberlake released the music video for his buoyant Trolls song on Monday. And it's all kinds of wonderful.
The video features, among other things, Justin taking a very well-choreographed grocery-shopping trip. He also eats pie in a diner, sings into a banana microphone, and shows off some white-hot dance moves in a white-hot suit. There are also lots of regular ol' folks singing and dancing along. We see car-wash and barber-shop customers gettin' their groove on along with supermarket clerks and waitresses. Directed by Mark Romanek ("Shake It Off"), the music video is the perfectly sunny accompaniment to the happiest summer song since "Happy."
