Sia Announces First Tour In 5 Years

If the narrator sounds familiar, that's because it's actor Paul Dano. He appeared via videos in Sia's epic sets at Coachella in April. Also making cameos were her music-video sidekick and tiny dance-star Maddie Ziegler — as well as Kristen Wiig, upping the random factor. No word on whether they'll be part of the tour, but Miguel and electronic duo AlunaGeorge will be the opening acts. The 22-city tour kicks off in Seattle on September 29. Pre-sale begins tomorrow at 10 a.m., with tickets officially on sale starting Friday.
