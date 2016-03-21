Sia and Maddie Ziegler have collaborated once again, this time on the video for Sia's "Cheap Thrills." And guess what? It's as great as you'd expect.



The video features Ziegler performing a routine alongside two male backup dancers in front of a purple backdrop. On a whole, this video is a lot more, well, fun than some of their other collaborations. That's not to say the videos for, say, "Chandelier" and "Elastic Heart" aren't excellent, but they are deeply emotional, dark affairs. Sure, "Cheap Thrills" features requisite crazy faces from Ziegler, but the choreography is also bouncy and exuberant. The song, after all, is about dancing it out — and that Ziegler certainly does. "I don't need no money," Sia sings. "As long as I keep dancing."



Sia — face obscured by her signature wig — also appears in the "Cheap Thrills" video. At one point, she partakes in the hand motions, but mostly she just remains in the corner. Check it out, below.



