"I learned pretty fast that not answering was not going to work for me, and I actually found a very nice way [to answer]. I never answer back in a nasty way, because then I think you are rolling around with pigs in mud. What I've started to do, which I find very effective on Twitter, is to just tell people, 'I'm going to pray for you. Have a great day.' And it really is a response, and it's a way to kind of say, 'I don't support this comment, and I think you're an idiot.'"And then what happens is you end up inviting people to answer that [original nasty comment] — they'll just jump in, but it won't be jumping on in a bad way. You're not encouraging people who like you and support you to also jump in and pummel people, which again, I don't support… Don't do it for me, don't do it against me, and I think [my response] sets a tone of Listen, we're having a respectful conversation here, go away. And if it happens again, then I just block people. The mute thing on Twitter has been the greatest thing ever. I think once I started doing that, I felt better, because I felt like I was in control of how this conversation was going to go.""I think it is very hard for women to just take a compliment. Just take the damn compliment! I think I was guilty of this as well, but I've been pretty good about getting over my challenges with it. When someone compliments [you], just say 'thank you' and then shut your mouth... It became very clear to me pretty quickly that the minute you sort of deflect [someone's] compliment — 'Oh, this jacket, oh my god, I bought it for $9.99, oh my god, I've had this bag forever' — you actually are almost insulting the person. You're sort of saying, You're an idiot, because your compliment is not worthy."I began to realize people did it to me... I would say, 'Ooh, cute dress,' and they would explain to me why I was completely wrong, it was not a cute dress, and they got it on sale. I was like, Wow, this feels really bad, I was just trying to give you a compliment and this person is actually making me feel like I'm wrong, giving them a compliment. So I just think when I started feeling that from other people, I realized I had to stop doing it, too.""I saw a great thing on social media the other day. Someone had taken a magazine that said 'How to get a beach body,' and they had circled it, and they said, 'How to get a beach body: Take your body to the beach.' I loved it, because it was [fighting] this idea of 'you can't go until you look a certain way.'"I think...you can make people feel that it's okay to feel good about yourself, it's okay to feel proud about your body. The day that I felt most proud — and it really changed...how I felt about how I looked — was when I had my first child. I gained a ton of weight, I gained 50 pounds with each kid, so I was big, and I was just like, This body is for something, not just wearing my bikini."Now I do Bikram yoga, and I'm strong — and I can do stuff I couldn't do 10 years ago. I feel good about it. I'm turning 50 and I'm happy with how I look, and it's not because I'm super skinny or I'm super hot — my body is serviceable, I'm healthy, and when I try and I work out and I try to build muscle and all those things, I like the way I look. I feel strong, and I guess that's what I'm going for. I've moved away from hot and moved into strong."