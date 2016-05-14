On Friday, Houston Texans defensive end Devon Still wed longtime fiancée Asha Joyce in a gorgeous Manhattan wedding that was a celebration of love and life.
Still became an inspiration by sharing details of his then-5-year-old daughter Leah's fight with cancer when he played for the Cincinnati Bengals with the hashtag #LEAHSTRONG. Still joyously shared on Instagram in January that Leah had beat cancer.
Still and Joyce had put their wedding plans on hold to support little Leah in her cancer battle. With Leah in the clear, the new family celebrated their love during a dream wedding at the New York Public Library. And with a little help from wedding site The Knot, the couple also raised funds for pediatric cancer in lieu of wedding gifts.
Leah, who served as a flower girl, melted hearts at the couple's wedding with her spunky dance moves and obvious joy for the celebration.
Of course, we need to give the gorgeous bride her moment — the dress is amazing, but the joy in her eyes is what we love the most.
