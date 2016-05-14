Heartwarming Photos Show Cancer Survivor Leah Still Crying Tears Of Joy At Dad's Wedding

Tanya Edwards

The emotion in the room last night was real Photo Cred: @joelinny

A photo posted by Devon Still (@man_of_still91) on


On Friday, Houston Texans defensive end Devon Still wed longtime fiancée Asha Joyce in a gorgeous Manhattan wedding that was a celebration of love and life.
Still became an inspiration by sharing details of his then-5-year-old daughter Leah's fight with cancer when he played for the Cincinnati Bengals with the hashtag #LEAHSTRONG. Still joyously shared on Instagram in January that Leah had beat cancer.

Everyday I'm thankful Photo Cred: @joelinny

A photo posted by Devon Still (@man_of_still91) on


Still and Joyce had put their wedding plans on hold to support little Leah in her cancer battle. With Leah in the clear, the new family celebrated their love during a dream wedding at the New York Public Library. And with a little help from wedding site The Knot, the couple also raised funds for pediatric cancer in lieu of wedding gifts.
The winning team #theknotdreamwedding #stillinlove2016 @ashaadore Photo Cred: @joelinny

A photo posted by Devon Still (@man_of_still91) on


Leah, who served as a flower girl, melted hearts at the couple's wedding with her spunky dance moves and obvious joy for the celebration.
Of course, we need to give the gorgeous bride her moment — the dress is amazing, but the joy in her eyes is what we love the most.

We got stupid dope moves "fresh" #theknotdreamwedding #stillinlove2016 @ashaadore Photo Cred: @joelinny

A photo posted by Devon Still (@man_of_still91) on

