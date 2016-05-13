There’s only one ice cream brand that marshals the influence of Kendall Jenner, Hailey Baldwin, and Suki Waterhouse. That’s Magnum Ice Cream, and they’re just the globetrotting luxury brand that you didn’t know you needed from your frozen treats.
Magnum has called on fashion far more recently than this year. In 2011, Karl Lagerfeld directed a short film for the brand starring Rachel Bilson and uber-muse Baptiste Giacobini. It’s wonderful high fashion nonsense. This time around, it’s Mert and Marcus directing Kendall Jenner in the ads.
If you’ve missed out on Kendall’s red carpet appearance promoting the ice cream in Cannes, don’t worry. Hailey Baldwin will preside over the brand’s Soho opening. She'll be dipping ice cream bars first in chocolate then in an ingredient list that includes rose petals, gold flakes, espresso sugar, coconut flakes, chopped hazelnuts and goji berries. Those not luxe enough to be invited to the red carpet opening can visit the store later, as it’ll be open throughout the summer.
Here’s Kendall demonstrating the proper dipping technique. Huge smile and tongue out is probably optional, but why fight it?
