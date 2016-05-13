The sisterhood of former Bachelor contestants is real. Case in point: Ali Fedotowsky and Catherine Giudici Lowe are still buds after all this time. And now, they get to bond over both having babies — and they're due just one week apart!
The women are on the cover of Fit Pregnancy and Baby's June issue, talking about all things mom-to-be and TTC (that's "trying to conceive," for the uninitiated).
“After two months of trying, I had a chemical pregnancy, which was a huge disappointment. Afterward, I just wanted a baby so badly — nothing about that time was romantic,” Fedotowsky told the mag. “When I finally got a positive result, I jumped around the house, listening to Justin Bieber‘s ‘Baby.’”
Giudici Lowe wasn't quite so on-the-ball about wanting a baby, though. Apparently, her pregnancy came as a major surprise — from her husband.
“He said, ‘Baby, it’s negative,’" after he peeked at her pregnancy test. "I was like, ‘Yeah, I thought so.’ Then he said, 'And by negative, I mean positive.' Then we both looked at each other and had no idea what to do or say. Finally, I said, ‘Want to watch TV?'"
It was, of course, a bit of an awakening. "Inside, I was thinking, 'Oh, crap, we’ve got to be adults now.'"
