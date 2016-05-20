10 Hotels You Didn't Know Were Owned By Celebrities

Yes, you've got your Holiday Inn loyalty points. And yes, there are countless Airbnbs just begging to be booked. But seriously, how often do you get the chance to say you've stayed at Hugh Jackman's place? Granted, it's not like he'll be the one carrying your luggage or bringing you room service, but still. It may be the closest to Wolverine you'll ever get.
Jackman is just one of many celebrities who have put their fame and fortune into the hospitality industry. From California to Miami, Canada to Australia, you'll find hotels owned by Oscar-winning directors, hit musicians, and former teen heartthrobs. As expected, they're all pretty swanky.
Read on to see how you can book a star-studded sleepover. And start planning your next trip now.
Jackman is just one of many celebrities who have put their fame and fortune into the hospitality industry. From California to Miami, Canada to Australia, you'll find hotels owned by Oscar-winning directors, hit musicians, and former teen heartthrobs. As expected, they're all pretty swanky.
Read on to see how you can book a star-studded sleepover. And start planning your next trip now.