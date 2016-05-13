Yesterday, aside from dealing with yet another Kylie Jenner breakup, Tyga launched a capsule collection with designer Marcelo Burlon. Pessimists might see this as another day, another rapper with a clothing line, but despite its prohibitive pricing (items range from $285 to $1,245), this particular collaboration of graphic T-shirts, outerwear, hoodies, and shorts is already selling out fast on Saks.com. Call it the Kardashian-Jenner effect. In an age of high-end streetwear (merci beaucoup, Demna Gvasalia), it's impossible to be surprised by the fact that his fans are eating the concept right up.
We've been trying to wrap our heads around expensive hoodies for seasons now — the Vetements variations can set you back anywhere from $800 to over $1,000; Tyga's ring in at around $550 — so we asked the "Rack City" singer to weigh in:
"It's an art, you know?" he replied, when asked about the increasing popularity of designer sweats. "You're selling the dream. And it's like, 'What is someone willing to pay for this art?' I justify the price with what I feel my worth is. It's like, 'Yo, do you love me that much? Do you understand my art that much that you're willing to pay?'"
For a man who bought his ex-girlfriend a Ferrari for her birthday, we can see how he sees the connection between love and money, but the question remains: Do you love Tyga? Do you love him $550 worth?
