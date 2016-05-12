This Artist Drew Selena Gomez With Hot Cheeto Dust & It's Everything

Artist Jessie Bearden was clearly never told not to play with her food. But we’re glad she wasn’t, because then she wouldn’t be able to produce these incredible images of celebrities. We’ve picked three, but her Instagram is chock full of delectable images of public figures.
Up first is something we’d like to call Hot Cheeto Gomez. That’s because it’s a portrait of Selena Gomez drawn in Hot Cheeto dust. To date, this is the only time that an adult has been anything short of horrified at their Cheeto fingers.
Up first is something we’d like to call Hot Cheeto Gomez. That’s because it’s a portrait of Selena Gomez drawn in Hot Cheeto dust. To date, this is the only time that an adult has been anything short of horrified at their Cheeto fingers.
Bearden also composed a portrait of Jennifer Lawrence using only pizza ingredients. The likeness is uncanny.
Advertisement
Then there’s this portrait of Adele made out of jam. It’s actually kind of amazing, especially because Adele is definitely our jam. (Sorry!)
Advertisement