You might think a video documenting an actress' prep for a big premiere would be a painstaking chronicle of the work of a dedicated glam squad. Well, not when that actress is Maisie Williams.



Williams — a.k.a. Arya Stark — chronicled her day leading up to the Game of Thrones season 6 premiere, and it's an utter delight. It starts with breakfast and a trip to Rite-Aid — sorry, "the chemist" — with her co-star and friend Sophie Turner. Turner displays interest in a package of panty liners. ("Those are for people that pee themselves a bit," Williams explains. "That's me then, isn't it?" Turner responds.)



Sure, there's some beautification. Williams gets her nails done, and goes for some impromptu GOT nail art. But she does not show her team doing her makeup or hair. She does, however, invite us to survey all the bruises on her body. How did she get these? Well, she fell down the stairs after a dog-farting incident. Honestly, it's best if she just explains.