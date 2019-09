This story was originally published on May 12 at 2:45 p.m.It's a fight between former bunnies. Kendra Wilkinson called out Holly Madison for comments she made to People magazine regarding her time as Hugh Hefner's girlfriend at the Playboy Mansion."It was a constant struggle," Madison told the outlet of her seven years living with Hef. "I was trying to sell this image of, 'Oh everything is so great here,' but I was miserable inside. There was so much competition among the other women. I learned not to confide in certain people. There was a lot of fear."But Wilkinson isn't buying any of her former housemate's comments."She wasn't in fear [when she was sleeping with Hugh Hefner] for a paycheck," the 30-year-old wrote in a since-deleted tweet. Wilkinson didn't stop there: "That bitch is in fear now knowing so many of us saw her doing some nasty shit," she added. "She's embarrassed and in shame. She was the clean-up girl."So far, Madison hasn't taken the bait and lobbed back her own heated response. One thing's for sure: There is plenty of bad blood between these two women, having both launched their careers out of the time spent living in Hefner's iconic house.