Update: Consider the bait taken. Holly Madison has issued a comment in response to Kendra Wilkinson's tweets via an US Weekly statement.



"I've written a book, The Vegas Diaries, that's about letting go and moving on," she told the outlet. "About resolving the past so you can live a future. I've dealt with my demons and I've come out ahead. I can hold my head high and work hard to be the classy and kind person I aspire to be. I want no part of a one-sided argument or feud where one woman lives to demoralize and degrade another woman. For those with unresolved issues, therapy works. You should try it."



Wilkinson has since apologized — though not to Madison — for the vitriolic tweets. "I know my recent posts were a little over the top and I apologize for that," she shared. "Sticking up for me n my beliefs is hard for me at times. Sorry."